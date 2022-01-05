WHAT'S YOUR NOSE GOT TO DO WITH IT?

What if you could actually neutralize viruses when they entered your body so that once a virus came in contact with it, the virus would be destroyed before it could start replicating and causing sickness and damage to your body?

Have you heard of APT T3x? I spoke with Dr. Brian Huber yesterday about an over-the-counter medication that treats wounds, resistant bacterias, fungal infections, and has been proven to also be another way to protect yourself during cold and flu season, and even Covid-19.

NEUTRALIZE EFFECTS OF VIRUSES BEFORE THEY REPLICATE

Dr. Huber said that John Hopkins Medicine reported that the "hook" of cells used by SARS-CoV-2 to latch onto and infect cells is up to 700 times more prevalent in the lining inside of our noses.

This antibiotic gel that is placed in the nostrils with a cotton swab, has the ability to neutralize viruses before they can start replicating in the body.

Dr. Huber said that if you get up in the morning, and brush your teeth every day, then grab your cotton swab, and use the antibiotic gel in your nostrils every day just like it's part of your morning routine, can be an incredible tool for keeping you healthy, and at the very least, reducing symptoms of Covid-19, flu and other viruses.

ANOTHER LINE OF DEFENSE

Dr. Huber said that it's the droplets that come through our nasal passages that start replicating within minutes, so why not have a line of defense on the area of your body that can act as a shield?

According to their website, APT T3X is a tetracycline hydrochloride first aid antibiotic, that is over the counter, FDA-Registered, that is proven to "abolish viral infectivity."

The ointment appears to have no serious side effects, other than causing some initial sneezing when applied, and some minor irritation. They say that the ointment is not a stand-alone solution, but definitely another layer of protection against serious effects from viruses.

