Check Out This Week’s Adoptable Pet, A Puppy Named Zion

Don't forget, all during the month of October you can spin the wheel for big adoption fee discounts on all adult dogs 6 months and older. All thanks to the ASPCA & St Cloud Subaru.

Meet Zion! This handsome fellow came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility so little is known about his history. Has been sweet with staff upon intake. Unknown if he has met other cats, dogs, or children. Slow and proper introductions with resident pets and people is always strongly recommended.

Would enjoy a variety of durable toys to help keep him busy and active. Would benefit from obedience training to help him get the basics down. Should be fed a high quality kibble with meat as the first ingredient to ensure his health going into the future. Would enjoy a fenced in yard where he can run and burn off excess energy.

Should go on daily walks or have daily exercise. Is not yet potty trained and will need a patient family willing to work on this with him. Come meet Zion today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

