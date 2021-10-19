Cheap(er) Vacation- Sun Country Adds Flights out of Minneapolis

It's always great to get away from the hum-drum normal day to day living. Or in the Winter, just to get to somewhere warmer than here for a few days to a week is a nice break. And if you can do it for a little less, that's even better.

Sun Country, which has been known to have flights a little less than a bigger airline like Delta, has added some more non stop destinations that fly out of MSP airport. There are seven new destinations that have been added. Some of the airports are in warmer climates, but not all of them. Plus, you will be limited on which days of the week you will need to fly. So planning will come into play if you are taking time off of work.

The new flight options will begin June of next year.

According to Bring Me the News- these are the new destinations:

As you can see- most of these don't include Saturday flights with the exception of Vancouver. Now that the border has opened up between Minnesota and Canada. it does make travel a bit easier. Keep in mind COVID restrictions; either a negative test within 72 hours of travel and/or the covid vaccination may be required.

If you have normally flown Sun Country traveling to Mexico or the Carribean, those flights will still be available. Now, there will be about 100 airport destinations that will be available through Sun Country.

Time to make some travel plans!

