So, Charles Barkley Doesn’t Wear Pants on the Job

Charles Barkley usually gets attention for what he says, not for what he wears. Or, more precisely, for what he doesn’t wear.

In case you missed it (and you should probably be grateful if you did), the Round Mound of Rebound himself showed off his wardrobe on Tuesday’s coverage of the NBA on TNT when he stepped away from the desk and revealed he wasn’t wearing pants. Pity co-hosts Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, who got an eyeful.

Maybe Barkley figures he can wear shorts in case a pickup game breaks out. Or maybe he just wants to scare everyone who can see. Whatever the case, this cannot be unseen. Sorry.

They say clothes make the man. For his sake, let’s hope that’s not true.