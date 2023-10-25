Central Minnesota Says This is ‘The Worst’ Halloween Candy Ever
LET'S START WITH YOUR FAVORITE HALLOWEEN CANDY
We recently asked central Minnesotans to let us know what their favorite Halloween candy to receive as a kid was. Topping the list surprisingly, was a three-way tie:
- Mounds
- Butterfinger
- Almond Joy
I thought when we asked what central Minnesota's LEAST favorite candy was, that we might get some of the same answers; but not so. Butterfingers, Mounds and Almond Joy didn't even get mentioned once.
Here are the results from our Facebook page, listeners calling into the studio, and answering on the App.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
These are the candies that were mentioned as some of Minnesotan's least favorite Halloween candies:
- Halloween Reese's
- Sourheads
- Halloween Peeps (I didn't know they made these?!)
- Tootsie Rolls
- Neco Wafers
- Smarties
- Good N Plenty
- Caramels with the white swirls (Does anyone know what these are called?)
- Cupcakes ???? (That must be a stop at Grandma's house)
- Bit-O-Honeys
- Circus Peanuts
- Popcorn Balls
- Dots
- Whoppers
- Peanut Butter Kisses in the orange and black wrappers
- Candy Corn
- Raisinettes
FOURTH PLACE
Mentioned also as a favorite in Minnesota, DOTS also made the list of least favorite candies. For me, they were usually one of the last things I would consume, but in a pinch, Dots worked when there was no other candy in sight.
THIRD PLACE
Coming in third place for the least favorite Halloween candy in central Minnesota, was Bit-O-Honey candy. I'm kind of shocked. I love those incredibly sticky, addictive little pieces of chewy taffy-like candies. I would trade you all of my black licorice for all of your Bit-O-Honeys.
SECOND PLACE
Our second-place winner is actually another treat that I really looked forward to getting, depending on the freshness of the candies. The black and orange wrapped peanut butter kisses. These could be really good if they weren't rock hard, but the biggest complaint about these candies is that many trick-or-treaters got the really hard ones that made it no fun to eat.
FIRST PLACE
Taking the trophy for first place is Candy Corn. Candy Corn is our least favorite Halloween Candy; another andy that I thoroughly enjoy not just at Halloween but all fall. I really like the Autumn Mix Candy corn, with the little chocolate-flavored bites.
Bringing up all these candies also made us think of candies that we just don't see anymore. Fizzers, Bottle Caps, Charms Lollipops. What are some candies you remember getting for Halloween when you were a kid that they just don't make anymore? Remember candy cigarettes? Candy lipstick? Yes...seriously. There was candy lipstick.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman