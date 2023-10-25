Central Minnesota Says This is ‘The Worst’ Halloween Candy Ever

LET'S START WITH YOUR FAVORITE HALLOWEEN CANDY

We recently asked central Minnesotans to let us know what their favorite Halloween candy to receive as a kid was. Topping the list surprisingly, was a three-way tie:

Mounds

Butterfinger

Almond Joy

I thought when we asked what central Minnesota's LEAST favorite candy was, that we might get some of the same answers; but not so. Butterfingers, Mounds and Almond Joy didn't even get mentioned once.

Here are the results from our Facebook page, listeners calling into the studio, and answering on the App.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash loading...

HONORABLE MENTIONS

These are the candies that were mentioned as some of Minnesotan's least favorite Halloween candies:

Halloween Reese's

Sourheads

Halloween Peeps (I didn't know they made these?!)

Tootsie Rolls

Neco Wafers

Smarties

Good N Plenty

Caramels with the white swirls (Does anyone know what these are called?)

Cupcakes ???? (That must be a stop at Grandma's house)

Bit-O-Honeys

Circus Peanuts

Popcorn Balls

Dots

Whoppers

Peanut Butter Kisses in the orange and black wrappers

Candy Corn

Raisinettes

FOURTH PLACE

Mentioned also as a favorite in Minnesota, DOTS also made the list of least favorite candies. For me, they were usually one of the last things I would consume, but in a pinch, Dots worked when there was no other candy in sight.

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash loading...

THIRD PLACE

Coming in third place for the least favorite Halloween candy in central Minnesota, was Bit-O-Honey candy. I'm kind of shocked. I love those incredibly sticky, addictive little pieces of chewy taffy-like candies. I would trade you all of my black licorice for all of your Bit-O-Honeys.

SECOND PLACE

Our second-place winner is actually another treat that I really looked forward to getting, depending on the freshness of the candies. The black and orange wrapped peanut butter kisses. These could be really good if they weren't rock hard, but the biggest complaint about these candies is that many trick-or-treaters got the really hard ones that made it no fun to eat.

Photo by Mary Jane Duford on Unsplash Photo by Mary Jane Duford on Unsplash loading...

FIRST PLACE

Taking the trophy for first place is Candy Corn. Candy Corn is our least favorite Halloween Candy; another andy that I thoroughly enjoy not just at Halloween but all fall. I really like the Autumn Mix Candy corn, with the little chocolate-flavored bites.

Bringing up all these candies also made us think of candies that we just don't see anymore. Fizzers, Bottle Caps, Charms Lollipops. What are some candies you remember getting for Halloween when you were a kid that they just don't make anymore? Remember candy cigarettes? Candy lipstick? Yes...seriously. There was candy lipstick.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli