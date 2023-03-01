Central Minnesota Ice Palace Set To Close In 5 Days – Last Chance To View It
WINTER FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY AWAITS IN DELANO MINNESOTA
There's something about the beauty of shimmering ice, and it's even more fun when we can get outside and play in it. That being said, if you haven't had the chance to get over to Delano to see their beautiful Ice Palace, you're running out of time. It's the final week for the Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano. The last days to visit the Ice Palace will be March 2nd through March 5th.
LOCATION
Fountain Hill Winery
731 County Road 30 SE
Delano, MN
DATES AND TIMES
Thursday, March 2nd: 5 pm to 9 pm
Friday, March 3rd: 5 pm to 10 pm
Saturday, March 4th: 2 pm to 10 pm
Sunday, March 5th: 4 pm - 9 pm LAST DAY
VIEWS AND ATTRACTIONS
This beautiful ice display features 130,000 square feet of ice, along with inspiring attractions like Insphyre Performance which puts on an amazing fire show, and meet characters like Elsa and Olaf from the Disney Classic Frozen, explore the incredible ice tunnels, and just admire the ice formations that are absolutely magical.
Take a look at the video below!
KIDS NIGHTS THURSDAY MARCH 2ND - BIG SAVINGS!
You won't go hungry while you're there either! Delicious wood fire pizzas, mini donuts, egg rolls, and more. Plus, tomorrow night March 2nd, it's Kids Night at the Palace, where you can get tickets for 50% off.
Regular general admission prices for adults are $18 and $11 for kids of all ages. Groups of 10 or more can get a 10% discount, and gift cards are also available by clicking HERE now.