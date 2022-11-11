"The best time to wear a sweater is all the time!"

"F is for Friends who do stuff together!"

"Can I be excused for the rest of my life?"

Photo by John Solberg Photo by John Solberg loading...

SPONGEBOB - THE MUSICAL

Those are quotes from the loveable Sponge from Bikini Bottom, Spongebob Squarepants. What do parents need to know about Spongebob Squarepants? Through comedy and fun adventures, Spongebob and his friends and community have a great way of teaching kids life lessons; and the kids at the Sauk Rapids/Rice High School are proud to present their version of the musical "Spongebob -The Musical" for the next few weekends at the Sauk Rapids/Rice High School.

Get our free mobile app

Erin Thompson Erin Thompson loading...

TICKETS FOR THE SHOW & PERFORMANCE DATES

Get your tickets by clicking HERE now. Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, November 11th: 7 pm Showtime

Saturday, November 12th: 7 pm Showtime

Sunday, November 13th: 2 pm Matinee

Friday, November 18th: 7 pm Showtime

Saturday, November 19th: 7 pm Showtime

Photo by John Solberg Photo by John Solberg loading...

GET YOUR TICKETS EARLY

The musical will be held in the Sauk Rapids/Rice High School Performing Arts Center, and tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for students. You can also get tickets at the door BUT beware. The theatre may be full, so getting your tickets ahead of time is always your best bet.

Photo by John Solberg Photo by John Solberg loading...

Doors will open 30 minutes before each show, and all seats for the musical are general admission.

Photo by John Solberg Photo by John Solberg loading...

I had the pleasure of speaking with many of the Seniors that will be in this year's Spongebob The Musical program. They say it's so much fun to be able to work with kids of all ages from Seniors to Freshmen. Many of the students that don't perform get involved by creating sets in woodworking class, or by running sound and lighting.

Photo by Erin Thompson Photo by Erin Thompson loading...

This musical has a lot of dance and singing and is sure to bring you a life-lesson adventure that you will remember for years to come.

Photo by Erin Thompson Photo by Erin Thompson loading...

There is quite a large cast of characters in this musical this year, and I'm hoping that you will show these kids how much you appreciate the hard work they put in, all while maintaining their good grades in school. The Seniors said that Government was especially hard this year, but they were making it work. They all feel privileged to be in the fun program together and hope that their excitement and passion will be felt by young and old alike.

Photo by Erin Thompson Photo by Erin Thompson loading...

Each character is brought to life through music, dance and great costume designs.

Photo by Erin Thompson Photo by Erin Thompson loading...

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night