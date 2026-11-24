SECTION 5A

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Tom Gruhlke

The Bulldogs return three state qualifiers and seventeen with experience. Look for them make a strong challenge for a top four spot in section 5A. They were 15-7 overall duals and 5-1 in the CMC.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Tyson Meagher (9th) 1st Sec/47-3/AC

Jamison Meagher (11th) 1st Sec/42-8/HM AC

Nolan Roberg (11th) 2nd Sec/35-14/HM AC

Brady Kierstead (12th) 3rd Sec./36-13/AC

Roman Roberg (12th 28-1/HM AC

Adrian Anaya (9th) 21-11

James Messick (12th) 21-1 (Injured)

Devin Schmidt (12th) 4th Sec/24-24

Alex Weber (11th) 5th Sec/18-29

Levi Kerzman (10th) 6th Sec/10-10

Colin Wendlandt (11th) 11-17

Nick Utsch (11th) 11-18

Destin Reiter (10th) 8-6

Abraham Nething (10th) 8-10

Brighton Frenchick (10th) 5-12

Latham Rein (11th) 2-10

Elijah Billnant (11th) 1-5

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

Head Coach: Tyler Bents

The Jaguars have one state qualifier returning and fifteen with a great deal of experience. They had no one graduate from last year team. Look for this traditional strong team to challenge for a top four spot in section 5A.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Noah Jensen (10th) 1st Sec/43-4

Noah DeRoo (10th) 3rd Sec/27-19

Aiden Mueller (12th) 20-13

Jace Mueller (10th 5th Sec/23-22

McCoy Detloff (10th) 5th Sec/17-13

Landon Deters (12th) 8-19

Jude Oeltzenbruns (9th) 7-31

Landon Deters (11th) 8-21

Levin Engen (8th) 8-5

Dylan Koop (10th) 6-8

Emmitt Share (11th) 5-12

Elizabeth Rademacher (10th) 5-5

Elliot Spanier (11th) 4-8

Caleb Ritter (8th) 4-9

Josiah Paul (8th) 2-3

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS

Head Coach: Mike Amsden

The Falcons are a very traditional strong team, look for them to challenge for a top four spot in section 5A. They have one state qualifier returning, nine with a great deal of experience, including eight section place winners.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Luke Garvick (12th) 2nd Sec/39-9

Brody Straumann (12th) 3rd Sec/41-5

Nolan Bierwerth (10th) 4th Sec/ 35-14

Regan Elton (12th) 4th Sec/22-9

Bennett Elton (9th) 6th Sec/22-23

Jacob Meyer (12th 4th Sec/20-20

Logan Holien (12th) 6th Sec/19-24

Kenneth Franet (10th) 6th Sec/15-13

Avery Geis (8th) 19-24

SECTION 4A

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Head Coach: Mike Schindler

The Cubs will have eleven returning with a great deal of experience, including eleven section place winners. This includes three state qualifiers and one state place winner. The Cubs 6-10 overall in duals and 3-3 in the CMC, They did graduate one state place winner. Look for the Cubs if they stay healthy and make steady improvement to make a strong challenge for Section 4A honors.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Garrett Rosenow (12th) 1st Sec/27-5

Kaden Felde (???) 2nd Sec/

Marcus Schiefelbein (10th) 2nd Sec/25-18

Miles Looman (10th) 6th Sec/18-17

Teagan VanNurden (10th) 5th Sec/19-21

Karson Schmidt (10th) 3rd Sec/12-14

Lance Schiefelbein (9th) 3rd Sec./12-16

Keagan Inglett (10th) 2nd Sec/8-18

Teddy Fox (8th) 4th Sec/

Cody Hendricks. (10th) 6th Sec/3-19

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Head Coach: Dan Berg

The Eagles will have ten returning with a great deal of experience, this include five section place winners and two state qualifiers. They did graduate three seniors last spring including one state qualifier. Their over dual record was 5-19 and 2-4 in the CMC. Look for the Eagles to make a possible challenge for top four if they stay healthy and make progress thru out the season.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Carson DeMarais (10th) 2nd Sec/33-16/AC

Ryder Schmidt (12th) 2nd Sec/30-17

Torii Berg (10th) 5th Sec/19-18

Brody Sieben (12th) 21-18

Cael Stommes (9th) 5th Sec/4-6

Cory Valencia (9th) 4th Sec/4-3

Jase Rohrbeck (10th) 6-12

Zach Heinen (9th) 5-6

Pearce Anderson (9th) 6th Sec/3-11

Jackson Bruns (12th) 2-3

SECTION 4A

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE THUNDER

Head Coach: Nate Pathan

The Thunder return sixteen with a great deal of experience, six section place winners, three state qualifiers, including two medal winners. They did graduate four seniors last spring including four section place winners including one state qualifier. They were 26-6 in duals last season and 7-1 in the PRC! Look for the Thunder to make a strong challenge for section honors.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Brodie Pachan (12th) 4th State/2nd Sec/44-7/AC

Hayden Hiebert (10th) 1st Sec/40-6/AC

Hunter Katterhagen (12th) 4th State/1st Sec/36-7/AC

John Paul Buntjer (11th) 5th Sec/30-17

Matthew Basl (9th) 6th Sec/26-18

Drew Sunbeck (12th) 24-14

Heston Almendinger (11th) 21-9

Benelli Johnson (11th) 21-6

Maverick Dreher (12th) 9-14

Brayden Coyer 10th) 6th Sec/8-17

Tucker King (10th) (1-4)

(Others with a little varsity and JV experience)

Kelsey Schmitt (8th) 29-12

Bryan Sudbeck (12th) 28-17

Olivia Browen (8th) 25-4

Giselle Ahedo (7th) 16-13

OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS

Head Coach: Justin George

The Silverstreaks have thirteen with a great deal of experience returning. Including six section place winners of which three were state qualifiers. Their overall duals were 13-15 last season and 4-4 PRC. They did graduate seven seniors including two section place winners of which one was a state qualifier. Look for the Silverstreaks to make a strong challenge for a top four spot in section 6A.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Conner Koep (12th) 1st Sec/42-5/AC

Blake Fischer (12th) 2nd Sec/41-8/AC

Austin Pastian (12th) 2nd Sec/40-12

Tucker Hagen (12th) 3rd Sec/31-13/AC

Guy Steinbeisser (10th) 4th Sec/21-12

Zane Wiener (8th) 19-21

Kellen George (11th) 15-28

Clayton Kruse (11th) 14-22

Demetrius Redetzke (11th) 11-28

Harold Anderson (11th) 5-9

SECTION 7A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Head Coach: Alex Lange

They will have six back with experience, including six section place winners, four state qualifiers. They were 2-1 overall in duals, look for them to bring up some middle school wrestlers and make huge progress thru out the season. They should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in section 7A. They did graduate eight seniors last spring, including six section place winners, of which five were state qualifiers and they earned three state medals.

The returning wrestlers include:

Lane Patrick (11th) 2nd Sec/23-17

Joel Thies (11th) 3rd Sec/31-10

Casey Knettel (11th) 3rd Sec/ 26-12

Carson Reis (12th) 5th Sec/20-20

Riley Hagerty (12th) 4th Sec/17-22

Noah Perowitz (12th) 4th Sec/13-16

MILLE LACS RAIDERS

Head Coach: Josh Hughley

The Raiders earned second in Section 7A behind the state champions, they will have eight returning with experience, including section place winners, four state qualifiers and two state medalists. They were 26-2 overall in duals and 8-0 Great River Conference. They did graduate four with one state qualifier. The Raiders should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in section 7A.

The returning wrestlers include:

Vincent Schmid (12th) 1st Sec/3rd State/41-3/AC

Benjamin Schmid (9th) 2nd Sec/5th State/42-4/AC

Kruiz Kresal (12th) 3rd Sec/39-6/AC

Coates Thornton (10th) 2nd Sec/36-5

Evan Remer (12th) 3rd Sec/34-5/AC

Logan Vivant (11th) 5th Sec/ 21-19

Earl Monchamp (12th) 3rd Sec/21-19

Jacob Pierzinski (10th) 7-10

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Head Coach: Spencer Elwell

The Royals will have nine returning with experience, including five section place winners and one state qualifier. They did graduate one senior last spring, he was a state medal winner. Look for the Royals to make steady improvement, if they stay healthy they could possible challenge for a top four spot in section 7A.

The returning wrestlers include:

Jackson Dietman (11th) 2nd Sec/29-19/AC

Max Crowder (9th) 5th Sec/22-21

Ian Ratke (10th) 6th Sec/16-23

Brenden Mack (9th) 4th Sec/15-22

Brogan Mack (10th) 11-23

Daniel Daak (11th) 6th Sec/7-17

Tucker Nielsen (10th) 10-24

Jordan Hawkins (10th) 9-25

Declan Greer (10th) 13-15

Tucker Nelson (10th) 10-24

Levi Popp (8th) 11-18

Ryker Walters (10th) 2-7