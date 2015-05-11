Central Lakes Conference Baseball Update
The Central Lakes Conference appears to be headed toward a photo finish in 2015. At least five teams have a legitimate chance of finishing in the CLC's top spot this season.
STANDINGS
Brainerd 6-2 (7-5)
Sartell 6-3 (10-4)
Alexandria 5-3 (7-5)
Apollo 6-4 (7-7)
ROCORI 5-4 (8-4)
Tech 4-4 (6-7)
Sauk Rapids 4-5 (7-7)
Fergus Falls 2-6 (4-8)
Willmar 1-8 (1-10)
MONDAY
Fergus Falls @ Alexandria 5 PM
STMA @ Tech 7 PM
TUESDAY
Willmar @ ROCORI 4 PM
Apollo @ Tech 4 PM
Sauk Rapids @ Brainerd 4 PM
Fergus Falls @ Sartell 7 PM
WEDNESDAY
No games scheduled
THURSDAY
Alexandria @ Fergus Falls 5 PM
Sauk Rapids @ Willmar 5 PM
Brainerd @ Sartell 7 PM
FRIDAY
Willmar @ New London- Spicer 4 PM
Brainerd @ Monticello 5 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria 7 PM
Sauk Rapids @ Apollo 7 PM
ROCORI @ Owatonna 7:30 PM
SATURDAY
ROCORI @ Rochester John Marshall 1 PM