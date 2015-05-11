Central Lakes Conference Baseball Update

The Central Lakes Conference appears to be headed toward a photo finish in 2015. At least five teams have a legitimate chance of finishing in the CLC's top spot this season.

STANDINGS

Brainerd 6-2 (7-5)

Sartell 6-3 (10-4)

Alexandria 5-3 (7-5)

Apollo 6-4 (7-7)

ROCORI 5-4 (8-4)

Tech 4-4 (6-7)

Sauk Rapids 4-5 (7-7)

Fergus Falls 2-6 (4-8)

Willmar 1-8 (1-10)

MONDAY

Fergus Falls @ Alexandria 5 PM

STMA @ Tech 7 PM

TUESDAY

Willmar @ ROCORI 4 PM

Apollo @ Tech 4 PM

Sauk Rapids @ Brainerd 4 PM

Fergus Falls @ Sartell 7 PM

WEDNESDAY

No games scheduled

THURSDAY

Alexandria @ Fergus Falls 5 PM

Sauk Rapids @ Willmar 5 PM

Brainerd @ Sartell 7 PM

FRIDAY

Willmar @ New London- Spicer 4 PM

Brainerd @ Monticello 5 PM

Sartell @ Alexandria 7 PM

Sauk Rapids @ Apollo 7 PM

ROCORI @ Owatonna 7:30 PM

SATURDAY

ROCORI @ Rochester John Marshall 1 PM