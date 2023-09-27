CentraCare Hosts Free Prostate Cancer Screening Night

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - CentraCare is hosting a free prostate cancer screening on Thursday at the Coborn Cancer Center.

Get our free mobile app

CentraCare’s Coborn Cancer Center, Urology Clinic, and Laboratory Services urge all men aged 45 to 70 with no history of prostate cancer to take advantage of a free PSA test and exam from 4:00 until 6:00 Thursday afternoon at the Coborn Cancer Center.

If you go: Prostate Cancer Screening Night

Coborn Cancer Center – 1900 CentraCare Circle, Suite 1600

Thursday, September 28th, 4-6 pm.

The American Cancer Society says 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

To schedule an appointment, call 320-229-5100.

READ RELATED ARTICLES