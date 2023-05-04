CentraCare Hosting Healing and Wellness Fair in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can learn how to build healthy habits with simple lifestyle choices at an event in St. Cloud this weekend.

CentraCare is hosting a Community Collective Healing and Wellness Fair at the Coborn Healing Center on Saturday.

Offerings at the fair include health and wellness workshops, cooking demonstrations from a dietician, acupuncture, refreshments, free take-home colon cancer screening kits for people who are eligible, and activities for kids.

Gift cards will also be offered to women who have had a mammogram in the two weeks prior. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

