Cavs Pull Away From Wolves In Fourth Quarter Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 Tuesday night at Target Center. The game was tied until the fourth quarter when the Cavs outscored the Wolves 23-15.

LeBron James led Cleveland with 25 points and 14 assists while also pulling down eight rebounds. Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins led all scorers with 41 points in the loss.

The Wolves fall to 21-35 on the season with the loss. Minnesota will play at Denver Wednesday night on WJON, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.