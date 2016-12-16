Cathedral Wins Close One To Stay Perfect Friday

Saint Cloud -- On Friday night, the Apollo Eagles lost a close one 62-60 in the final seconds on the road to the Cathedral Crusaders. Leading the way for the Crusaders was Michael Schaefer with 33 points.

The action came with 40 seconds left in the game when the score was 60-58 in favor of Cathedral. Coming out of a timeout Luke Dunsmoor of Apollo hit a big two point shot to tie things up at 60 a piece.

With five seconds left in the game Cathedral's Jackson Jangula gets fouled and headed to the free throw line. He would hit both free throws to give them a 62-60 lead. Apollo would get the in bound and run down the court but were unable to get a shot off. With the loss Apollo moves to 2-4 on the young season and with the win Cathedral moves to a perfect 5-0 on the season.