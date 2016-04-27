Cathedral Streak Comes To An End Tuesday

The Cathedral baseball team's 58 game winning streak ended Tuesday with a 6-1 loss to Little Falls at the MAC. The Crusaders fall to 8-1 on the season.

The streak was the longest in Minnesota in 17 years and was the longest current streak in the nation. It had been 742 days since the last Cathedral loss.

In the last 2 1/3 seasons, the Crusaders are 59-2, and over their last 100 games CHS is 93-7.

ELSEWHERE:

Apollo 12, Alexandria 6

Alexandria 3, Apollo 2

Tech 14, Becker 3

ROCORI 8, Sauk Rapids 0

ROCORI 5, Sauk Rapids 1

Brainerd 4, Sartell 1

SOFTBALL:

Alexandria 12, Apollo 2

Alexandria 16, Apollo 5