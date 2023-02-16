Cathedral Looking to Defend Their Title at State

photo courtesy of R. Tamm Photography

The Cathedral dance team is back in the State Competition this week at Target Center.  The Crusaders are defending champions in high kick and jazz in Class A.  Cathedral dance coach Marissa Haakonson joined me on WJON.  She says they are familiar will many of the teams they will be going up against at the state meet.  Haakonson highlighted some teams they are keeping an eye on which includes Yellow Medicine East, Lac qui Parle Valley, Holdingford, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

photo courtesy of R. Tamm Photography
Haakonson says being the defending champ means they have a target on them.  She says it's different to be defending champs rather than looking to knock off someone who's been holding the title.  Haakonson says the motivation is a bit different.  She says they have many returning dancers from last year's team but have 6 rookie dancers who've been contributing.  Haakonson indicates this is a much different team than last year's team.

The Class A jazz competition will take place Friday with the high kick competition Saturday.  Haakonson says they've been working on both this week and will be ready.

Haakonson is a Cathedral graduate, former Crusaderette and former St. Ben's dancer.

Cathedral dancers receiving Granite Ridge Conference All Conference honors include:

High Kick:
Rebekah Dobbs
Lizzy Eiynck
Greta Peterson
Laura French
Jazz:
Alyson Schneider
Kylie Katterhagen
Melanie Schultz
Taylor Theisen
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Marissa Haakonson it is available below.

