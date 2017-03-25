Cathedral Falls In State Semi Finals

MINNEAPOLIS - St. Cloud Cathedral lost to Crosby-Ironton 53-42 in the Minnesota State High School League Boys Basketball 2A semi-finals.

Cathedral couldn't overcome a poor shooting performance highlighted by going just 32 percent from the field. Crosby-Ironton also struggled from the field but made up for it by making 18 free-throws.

Scoring leaders for Cathedral were Michael Schaefer with 15 points and 14 from Mitchell Plombon .

Cathedral will play today at noon in the 3rd place game against Annandale.