Cathedral baseball coach Bob Karn is currently in the midst of his 50th season with CHS as its head baseball coach. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis named Tuesday "Bob Karn Day" at a ceremony at Cathedral .

Karn chatted with Dave Overlund about his 50 years coaching, including how he got his start coaching, what drew him to baseball, his influences in coaching, whether he ever came close to leaving St. Cloud and more.