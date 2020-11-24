Cathedral AD Emmett Keenan On High School Sports Pause [PODCAST]

The high school sports season is on a four week pause due to the spread of COVID-19. The fall sports season was cut short, while the winter sports season is on hold for the time being.

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined WJON to discuss his teams' perseverance through a tough fall season, the uncertainty of the winter sports season, how the school handled non-sports activities this fall and more.

