Carter Wins St. Paul Mayor’s Race By Wide Margin

ST. PAUL -- Mayor Melvin Carter won re-election in Saint Paul by an overwhelming 62 percent to nearest challenger Dino Guerin's 13 percent.

Carter told backers what he's tried to do the past couple of years...

"Reject a(n) old model of city-building that we've inherited, that centers around a public safety strategy that I think is borrowed from the wild, wild West, that says we're gonna find all the bad guys in town and root 'em out of town."

...audio courtesy Fox 9.

Carter and Police Chief Tod Axtell have publicly sparred over police funding. Axtell announced last week he won't seek reappointment when term expires next June.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.