Caron Wins Granite City Days 5K

27-year old Chris Caron of Maple Grove was the top overall finisher at the Sta-Fit/WJON/Granite City Days 5K run with a time of 15:59. 21-year old Suleiman Abdullahi of St. Cloud finished 2nd with a time of 16:19. 36-year old Beth Nelson of St. Joseph was the top female finisher with a time of 22:10.

Beth Nelson (photo - Jay Caldwell)

A total of 77 runners participated in the 5K with others taking part in the 1K run around Lake George. WJON's Jim Maurice finished with a time of 22:17. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis finished with a time of 27:01.