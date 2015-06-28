Bullpen Blows It For Twins in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI -- Bad outing by a normally solid bullpen led to a 5-3 loss for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday to the Milwaukee Brewers .

The game was scoreless through six innings as both starting pitchers -- the Twins' Tommy Milone and the Brewers' Mike Fiers -- were sharp.

Minnesota finally broke through in the seventh against Fiers on a sacrifice fly by Eduardo Escobar that scored Joe Mauer to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee came right back and tied it in the bottom of the inning against Blaine Boyer , and then broke the game open in the eighth -- hitting two two-run home runs off Twins reliever Casey Fien .

Trailing 5-1 in the ninth, the Twins didn't give up. Torii Hunter continues to swing a hot bat, as the 39-year-old homered for the third time in the last 24 hours -- a two-run shot off Brewers closer Francisco Rodriguez to cut the lead to 5-3.

The Twins got the tying run on base but with runners on first and third, Brian Dozier struck out looking to end the game and the series.

With the loss, the Twins fall to 40-35 on the season.

Minnesota will travel to start a series with the Cincinnati Reds tomorrow with Mike Pelfrey (5-4) taking the mound for the Twins against Mike Leake (5-4) at 6:10 p.m.