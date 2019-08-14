Brewers Rally Late, Top Twins

The Minnesota Twins earned a split of the two-game mini-series with the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Wednesday afternoon.

The Twins got out to a hot start with a leadoff home run by Mitch Garver and a solo home run by Eddie Rosario in the first inning. In the third Miguel Sano knocked another one out of the park to push Minnesota’s lead out to 3-1.

Milwaukee started to catch up, but Max Kepler and Jonathan Schoop ran in on a Jorge Polanco hit in the fourth to keep the Twins in front, 5-2. The Brewers added one to their total in the fifth and hit their stride in the 8th with a three-run home run. Minnesota almost rallied in the top of the ninth but fell to Milwaukee 5-6.

Kyle Gibson threw three strikeouts and eight hits in five innings. Sam Dyson, Trevor May, and Sergio Romo combined for five strikeouts and three hits in over three innings.

The Twins fall to 72-48 and lead Cleveland by one half-game in the AL Central. They will travel to Texas on Thursday to kick off a four-game series against the Rangers. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.