Brainerd Holds On To Defeat Sartell

Sartell - St. Stephen Sabres 19, Brainerd Warriors 21

Brainerd -- At halftime the score was 6-14 in favor of Brainerd. Brainerd recieved the ball to start the second half. Their first drive did not go as planned as they were forced to punt the ball on the drive.

Sartell's first drive in the third quarter was completely different then Brainerd's. Sartell drove the ball down field capping it off with a 16 yard touchdown reception from Jason Lieberg to make the score 12-14.

On the next drive for Brainerd they had a much better drive as they drove the length of the field. The drive ended with a 5 yard touchdown reception by Jeff Spieker to extend their lead 12-21.

That was the score going into the fourth quarter when Sartell took their next possession. They drove down the length of the field and scored on a John Schmidt 4 yard touchdown to make the score 19-21.

Late in the fourth quarter Brainerd's defense stepped up big. With Sartell marching down the field Brainerd's Allen Jevning came up with the game sealing interception.

For Sartell their quarterback Chris Belling finished 17-28 for 185 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Sartell moves to 2-5 on the season and will play host to Apollo next week.

Brainerd's quarterback Hanson Devine finished 5-10 for 54 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. With the win Brainerd moves to 4-3 on the season and will travel to play Bemidji next week