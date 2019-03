Boys Soccer Playoff Scoreboard And Schedule

The Tech Tigers kept their season rolling with a convincing 7-0 win over the Rogers Royals in their first game of the Section 8AA playoffs. The Tigers are now 17-0 on the season.

The top-seeded Tigers will host fourth seed Rogers at 2 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium.

SECTION 8AA:

THURSDAY:

#1 Tech 7, #8 Rogers 0

#4 Buffalo 3, #5 Brainerd 2 (OT)

SATURDAY:

#4 Buffalo @ #1 Tech 2 PM

THURSDAY:

#3 Maple Grove 6, #6 STMA 2

#2 Moorhead 1, #7 Elk River/Zimmerman 0

SATURDAY:

#3 Maple Grove @ #2 Moorhead

SECTION 8A:

THURSDAY:

S3 Sartell 5, S6 Alexandria 2

S2 Apollo 2, S7 Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

SATURDAY:

Sartell @ Apollo

THURSDAY:

N4 East Grand Forks 3, N5 Crookston 0

N1 Bemidji 8, N8 Fergus Falls 0

SATURDAY:

East Grand Forks @ Bemidji

THURSDAY:

N3 Detroit Lakes 2, N6 Pelican Rapids 1 (OT)

N2 Hillcrest Academy 6, N7 Walker-Hackensack 1

SATURDAY:

Detroit Lakes @ Hillcrest Academy

THURSDAY:

S4 ROCORI 5, S5 Little Falls 4

S1 Cathedral 4, S9 Melrose 2

SATURDAY:

ROCORI @ Cathedral