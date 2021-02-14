Bobcats Best Norsemen 4-2 Saturday

BISMARCK, ND -- The St. Cloud Norsemen fell to the Bismarck Bobcats on the road Saturday.

After a scoreless opening period, the Bobcats netted two in the second to push out to a lead over St. Cloud. The Norsemen rallied in the third and tied up the score 2-2 thanks to goals from Brett Chorske and Brendan Kim.

In the final minutes, Bismarck responded with two more late goals and skated away with the win 4-2.

St. Cloud outscored Bismarck 30-26 in the loss. Josh Langford made 22 saves and allowed four goals.

The Norsemen fall to 7-15. They will face the Bobcats again next weekend. Friday's game is set to begin at 7:15 p.m.