Blizzard Hold on to Beat Wilderness
The St. Cloud Blizzard earned their third win of the season against the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday night.
St. Cloud pushed out to an early lead, controlling the game 5-1 after the opening period. The Wilderness rallied in the second, scoring two unanswered goals to cut the lead down to 5-3. STC scored once more and gave up two in the final period, but held on to win 6-5.
Jack Suchy and Adam Flammang each netted two goals in the win. Luke Aquaro and Ryan O'Neil each added one.
The Blizzard improve to 3-6. Saturday's game against the Bismark Bobcats has been canceled due to weather. The Blizzard will hit the ice again on Friday when they travel to Minot to face the Minotauros.