The St. Cloud Blizzard lost a close one at home on Saturday to the Minot Minotauros.

Brady Bjork, Wyatt Thole, and Bud Winter all scored in the 4-3 loss for St. Cloud. Travis Allen made 32 saves and allowed four goals.

The Blizzard fall to 2-4. They will face the Bismark Bobcats on the road on Friday.