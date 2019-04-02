Blazers Beat Wolves As Season Winds Down

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Timberwolves 132-122 Monday night at Target Center. The loss drops Minnesota to 34-43 on the season with five games left on the schedule.

The Wolves again dug themselves a deep hole early in the game, trailing by 15 points at the end of the first quarter. Minnesota tried to claw its way back into the game with a big second and third quarter, but the damage had already been done.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 21 points, while Gorgui Dieng added 18 for the Wolves in the loss.

The Timberwolves will head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks Wednesday night.