Bernick’s Arena Wins $10,000 For Rink Improvements in Contest

SARTELL -- While Sartell didn't come away with the grand prize in the Kraft Hockeyville contest over the weekend, Bernick's Arena did walk away with some funding for their second sheet of ice.

The hockey arena won $10,000 by taking second place in the voting.

The money will go towards the estimated $2.9-million project to provide an open air concept rink to allow for year-round, multi-sport use.

Calumet, Michigan won the grand prize of $150,000. Eagle River, Wisconsin took 1st place winning $30,000 and Cadillac, Michigan also won $10,000 in the contest.