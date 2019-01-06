Bennies Rally Late, Beat Scots

The College of St. Benedict basketball team beat Macalester College 64-60 on the road on Saturday.

The Bennies got out to an early lead. They were up 10-6 after just four minutes of play. Then they started to fall apart. Macalester went on a 7-0 run and took the lead 16-12 entering the second quarter.

CSB continued to struggle in the second, getting outscored 20-13. At halftime, they trailed 36-25. In the third quarter, St. Ben’s tried to rally. They cut the lead to single digits several times, but the Scots always had an answer.

The Bennies entered the fourth trailing 54-41. But all hope was not lost. CSB went on an incredible run, outscoring Macalester 23-6 in the final period. This was enough to secure the win, 64-60.

Maddie Schmitz led the team in scoring with 17 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Breanna Gates scored 15, Alex Johnson finished with 13, and Sidney Schiffler added 10.

The Bennies improve to 6-7 and 2-4 MIAC. They will return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 9th when they visit Gustavus Adolphus College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.