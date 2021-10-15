Bemidji Wants to Pay You to Move There- Are You Interested?

In this business of radio I have moved a lot. It isn't cheap, and it really is kind of a pain to pack up all of your belongings, get them all loaded up on some sort of truck, hopefully with help from movers, get them all to the new destination and then unpack everything. It's a colossal pain! Sometimes it needs to be done, however. By the way, moving isn't cheap either.

Bemidji has this relocation program. And it could be a good deal if you are fairly portable, and if you don't have anything to sell. Oh, and if you work from home. The city is willing to pay $2500 to relocate to Bemidji. They are trying to drive some economic growth and they are willing to pay you to do it. Not only that, but they will give you some other perks as well. But there are some stipulations. Like as mentioned above, you do need to work from home.

Get our free mobile app

On 218 Locate's Facebook page there is this post from about a month ago:

So there have been some people who have taken the city up on their offer. You might think that being in Northern Minnesota that the group of people who would be willing to do this but, that isn't the case. According to Bring Me the News, people have been moving to Bemidji from all over, including some from Arizona, Oregon, Kansas and more!

So, if relocating could be in your future...think about Bemidji. They'll pay you!

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!