Bemidji Too Much for SCSU Basketball Teams
The St. Cloud men's and women's basketball teams both fell on the road to Bemidji State University on Friday.
The women's game was much closer, coming to a 65-62 decision in the final minutes. The men's team struggled mightily in the opening half to set up an 86-65 loss.
Madelin Dammann led the women with 21 points, and Trevon Marshall led the men with 27.
The Husky women's team fell to 19-6 and 16-5 NSIC while the men's team fell to 13-14 and 10-11 NSIC.
Both teams will travel to Crookston to close out the regular season on Saturday. The double-header starts at 3:30 p.m. with pre-game coverage kicking off at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.