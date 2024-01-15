Be on the Lookout for Something New at Work in Minnesota

The turn of the New Year brings a lot of “newness” to our lives. Of course, we’ve got to change the year from 2023 to 2024 when we attach dates to something, there could be new insurance cards to use for the coming year, and for some of us new glasses because the old ones don’t work as well as they used to.

For businesses in Minnesota, 2024 brings some new laws they must abide by. For instance, minimum wage has gone up, now 10.85 for large employers and 8.85 for small ones.

Something else that employers around the state must change is the workplace posters that must be on display for employees to read. These are usually posted in a very visible area near an employee entrance, a common break area or lunchroom, or near the time clock for those companies who require their employees to punch a time clock.

The posters that must be put on display are:

Minimum Wage Rates

Benefits or Services Offered to Veterans (if applicable)

Notices for Pregnant Works or New Parents

Any Employer Sponsored Meetings or Notices

There is one not required in Minnesota but encouraged which is Earned Sick and Safe Time.

Also, Employee-Mandated Notices:

Nursing Mothers, Lactating Employees and Pregnancy Accommodations

Earned Safe and Sick Time

Recruited Migrate Agriculture Safe Worker Employment

Safe Workplaces for Meat and Poultry Processing Workers

Packing Workers Bill of Rights Explanation Form

Recruited Meat Packing and Poultry Processing Worker Disclosure

So, wherever the posters are kept at your workplace, see if you notice the new ones hanging around. For some, it may be the first time that you’ve read them.

