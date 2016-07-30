Bases-Loaded Walk Gives Twins 2-1 Victory Over White Sox [VIDEO]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - It was quite the finish at Target Field last (Friday) night as the Minnesota Twins take the 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox in extra innings.

White Sox pitcher Dan Jennings hit Eddie Rosario with a full-count pitch to lead off the 12th inning. He then walked Byron Buxton.

Sox Reliever Tommy Kahnle came in to try and finish the game, however walked Brian Dozier and gave up the winning hit to Joe Mauer causing Rosario to score and giving the Twins the victory.

Adam Eaton put the White Sox on the board early when he led off the game with a long home run to right-center field. After that, however, only one White Sox runner reached second base against Nolasco.

The Twins (39-63) will face the White Sox again later tonight (Saturday). First pitch is set for 6:10 at Target Field.