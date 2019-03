The Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center in the second preseason game of the year. The Wild are now 1-1 in exhibition games this season.

Victor Bartley's even-strength goal at 11:18 of the first period gave the Wild a 1-0 lead that would hold up until early in the second period, when the Avs scored the first of four unanswered goals on their way to the win.

The Wild play at Winnipeg Thursday night.