Authorities Seeking Tips in Randall Mailbox Damage

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff is asking for help after several mailboxes were damaged earlier this week.

Authorities say 8 mailboxes were damaged along Dove Road South of Randall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with outdoor surveillance cameras in Culdrum, Parker, and Darling Townships is asked to review the recordings and contact the sheriff’s office (320-632-9233) with anything out of the ordinary.

Officials say the damage happened between Randall and Highway 27 and believes the incidents are related.

