Apollo To Face Breck Wednesday Night In State Tournament

The Apollo Eagles earned the fifth seed in the 2015 Class A Boys Hockey State Tournament, and will take on fourth-seeded Breck on Wednesday night (8 PM) at Xcel Energy Center.

The Eagles are 22-4-2 on the season, including wins over Sartell (2-1), Alexandria (4-2) and Cathedral (4-2) in the section tournament. Breck is 20-7-1 so far this season.

The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

There will be a send-off rally at Apollo High School on Tuesday at 1:15 before the Eagles head to St. Paul for a banquet honoring the teams who made the tourney.

Wednesday's game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan beginning with the pregame show at 7:45 PM. The game can also be streamed online by visiting 1390thefan.com and clicking the "Listen Live" link.