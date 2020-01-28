Apollo Suffers 3rd Straight Loss

Saint Cloud -- Brainerd handed Apollo their third straight loss of the season with a final score of 71-67.

Coming out of halftime we had a tie game at 36 a piece, but it was in the fourth quarter when things starting to get even more exciting. In that quarter Apollo was down by nine at one point in that quarter and they rolled to come back to make it a one possession game.

With one minute left in the game Brainerd was up 69-67 and had Nate Staehling at the free throw line, he made 1 of 2 to make it 70-67. Apollo in-bounded the ball with a chance to tie but Moe Mohamed got called with a traveling foul with 20 seconds left so Brainerd got the ball back and with 16.3 seconds left Owen Davis got fouled and went to the line for Brainerd and had a chance to put them up by two scores. He made 1 out of 2 to make it a final score 71-67.

With the Win Brainerd moves to 5-4 in conference play and 6-9 overall. They were led by Connor Powers with 22 points in the game. With loss Apollo moves to 5-3 in conference play and 12-4 overall. They were led by Thomas Diew who had 30 points in the game and he was also the player of the game.