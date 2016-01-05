Apollo Hockey Shuts Out Willmar- Prep Scores And Schedule
The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team beat Willmar 5-0 Monday night for their eleventh straight win. Brandon Bissett scored a pair of goals for the Eagles in the win, and Nick Althaus posted his state-record 20th career shutout.
Elsewhere Monday, the Apollo boys basketball team charted a 66-49 win at home over the Becker Bulldogs.
TONIGHT:
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
Apollo @ Brainerd
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
River Lakes @ Tech
Prairie Center @ Cathedral
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud @ Brainerd
Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Fergus Falls
River Lakes @ Rogers
Boys Basketball
ROCORI @ Orono
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Tech
Cathedral @ Albany
Girls Basketball
Alexandria @ Sartell
Willmar @ Apollo
ROCORI @ New London-Spicer
Cathedral @ Royalton