Annandale Woman Killed in Wright County Crash

MIDDLEVILLE TOWNSHIP -- An Annandale woman is dead after a crash in Wright County Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies and Howard Lake Police responded to the area of County Road 6 Southwest and 30th Street Southwest just before 3:00 p.m.

Authorities learned a car driven by 32-year-old Stephanie Tomann was heading north on the county road, drifted into the southbound lane, and struck an oncoming dump truck.

Tomann was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck, 26-year-old Blake Koch of Darwin was not hurt.

