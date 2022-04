The 4th seeded Albany girls basketball team defeated 5th seeded Rochester Lourdes 57-41 Wednesday night in the Class AA state tournament quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

Kylan Gerads led Albany with 24 points and Alyssa Sand added 10 points for the Huskies.

Albany will play top seeded Providence Academy Friday night at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena in the state semifinals.