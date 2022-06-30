Albany Man Hurt When Items On Trailer Fall Onto Highway

CROSBY -- An Albany man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck items that fell off a trailer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before noon Thursday on Highway 210 just outside of Crosby in Crow Wing Township.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Michael Kollars of Brainerd was going west and was pulling a trailer when the items fell off the trailer.

A vehicle driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany was going east and struck the items which went through the windshield. Peterson was taken to Crosby Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.