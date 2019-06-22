8th Inning Rally Gives Twins Win Over Royals

The Minnesota Twins pulled off a close win against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night to tie the series 1-1.

The Twins fell behind early, giving up three runs to KC in the first inning. They scored their first in the second to cut the deficit to 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, Minnesota tied it up 3-3, but in the second frame, the Royals pushed their lead out to 6-3.

Minnesota rallied in the seventh and eighth innings, running in five and holding Kansas City to only one more run. The Twins won it 8-7.

Eddie Rosario ended the day with two RBIs on three hits. Nelson Cruz tallied two RBIs on one hit, and Max Kepler added one RBI on two hits.

Martin Perez threw two strikeouts and allowed five hits through five innings.

The Twins improve to 49-26. They will face the Royals in game three on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.