8AAA Girls Basketball Bracket

The #5 Sartell Sabres will travel to #4 Detroit Lakes Tuesday night in the opening round of the Section 8AAA girls basketball playoffs. The Lakers topped the Sabres 44-32 in late December.

The #6 Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will play at #3 Bemidji, with tip off set for 6 p.m. The Lumberjacks beat the Storm 87-43 in January.

BRACKET (All Games Tuesday, February 26th)

#5 Sartell (9-16) @ #4 Detroit Lakes (12-14) 7 PM

#7 Little Falls (2-24) @ #2 Fergus Falls (20-4)

#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-22) @ #3 Bemidji (15-10)

SEMIFINAL Saturday, March 2nd (@Moorhead)

Sartell/DL winner vs #1 Alexandria (21-4) 6 PM

LF/FF winner vs SRR/Bemidji winner 7:45 PM

FINAL

Thursday, March 7th