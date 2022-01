BECKER -- Nobody won the big jackpot in Monday night's Powerball drawing, but there was a winning ticket sold in Becker.

A ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Deli Plus in Becker.

Back on the December 29th Powerball drawing another $50,000 ticket was sold at the Speedway in Elk River.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night with the jackpot growing to an estimated $575 million. The 9th largest jackpot in Powerball history.