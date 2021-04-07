Prep Wrestling Season Recap

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021 WRESTLING SEASON SUMMARY REPORT

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

Conference Standings Overall

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars 6-0 28-4

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons 5-1 21-4

Kimball Area Cubs 4-2 25-4

Royalton/Upsala Royals 3-3 20-11

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 2-4 12-22

Holdingford Huskers 1-4

Paynesville Area Bulldogs 0-5 7-18

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

All Conference Performers:

Alex Nelson 138 12th

Zack Holtz 160 12th

Ashton Hanan 170 11th

Carter Holtz 195 11th

Honorable Mention:

Jack Bollman 113 10th

Gavin Winter 126 10th

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

All Conference Performers:

Gabe Gorecki 160 11th

Honorable Mention:

Bryce Binek 106 9th

Jacob Leibold 152 11th

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Honorable Mention:

Tate Lange 170 12th

Sam Harren 220 11th

EDEN VALLEY-WAKTINS

Honorable Mention:

Austin Schlangen 285 11th

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

CONFERENCE STANDINGS Overall

Foley Falcons 6-0 32-3

Mora Mustangs 5-1 18-6

Albany Huskies 4-2

Little Falls Flyers 4-2

Pierz Pioneers 2-4 17-12-1

Milaca Wolves 1-5 8-20

Zimmerman Thunder 0-6

FOLEY FALCONS

All Conference Performers:

Cyler Ruhoff 106 9th

Levi Jacobson 120 12th

Evan Miller 126 10th

Alex Jennissen 138 9th

Joey Thorsten 145 11th

Cole Rudnitski 160 10th

Logan Thorsten 152 12th

Andy Knutson 182 12th

Alex Vait 170 12th

Levi Henry 195 12th

Hunter Gorecki 220 12th

Elijah Novak 285 11th

At Large:

Michael Moulzolf 160 12th

ALBANY HUSKIES

All Conference Performers:

Jimmy Carlisle 113 9th

Payton Krumrei 145 11th

Tate Hoffarth 160 12th

Hunter Tate 170 11th

Honorable Mention:

Will Mergen 138 12th

Owen Carlson 120 9th

Declan Crumley 182 11th

Jacob Adrian 285 11th

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Conference Standings: Overall

Willmar Cardinals 12-0 24-2

Bemidji Lumberjacks 11-1 30-3

Brainerd Warriors 11-2 22-11

Rocori Spartans 8-3 18-10

St.Cloud Tech Tigers 8-4 9-12

Sartell Sabres 5-8 9-17

Alexandria Cardinals 5-9 15-17

Sauk Rapids/R Storm 2-11 2-14

Fergus Falls Otters 0-14 3-27

ROCORI SPARTANS

All Conference Performers:

All Conference:

113 Jack Major 113 9th

138 Evan Moscho 138 9th

145 Carter Thelen 145 12th

152 Austin Moscho 152 11th

160 Luke Hemmesch 160 11th

182 Mason Orth 182 9th

Honorable Mention:

106 Davey Maldonado 106 8th

132 Aaron Baisley 132 8th

195 Ben Hansen 195 12th

220 Grady Minnerath 220 9th

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

All Conference Performers:

Cole Ackerman 170 11th

Andrew Wollak 138 12th

Joey Hoeschen 220 12th

Vance Barz 106 9th

Alex Diederich 113 10th

Honorable Mention:

Brayden Ness 126 11th

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS

All Conference Performers:

Jaxon Kenning (126) 9th

Tucker Hugg (220) 10th

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

All Conference Performers:

Spencer Johnson (120) 11th

Dutch Nordby (138) 11th

Dylan Enriquez (126) 11th

Ethan Torgrimson (220) 12th

Will Budge (170) 11th

Honorable Mention:

Ashton Lipinski (145) 11th