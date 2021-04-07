Prep Wrestling Season Recap
1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021 WRESTLING SEASON SUMMARY REPORT
We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.
CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE
Conference Standings Overall
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars 6-0 28-4
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons 5-1 21-4
Kimball Area Cubs 4-2 25-4
Royalton/Upsala Royals 3-3 20-11
Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 2-4 12-22
Holdingford Huskers 1-4
Paynesville Area Bulldogs 0-5 7-18
KIMBALL AREA CUBS
All Conference Performers:
Alex Nelson 138 12th
Zack Holtz 160 12th
Ashton Hanan 170 11th
Carter Holtz 195 11th
Honorable Mention:
Jack Bollman 113 10th
Gavin Winter 126 10th
ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS
All Conference Performers:
Gabe Gorecki 160 11th
Honorable Mention:
Bryce Binek 106 9th
Jacob Leibold 152 11th
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS
Honorable Mention:
Tate Lange 170 12th
Sam Harren 220 11th
EDEN VALLEY-WAKTINS
Honorable Mention:
Austin Schlangen 285 11th
GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE
CONFERENCE STANDINGS Overall
Foley Falcons 6-0 32-3
Mora Mustangs 5-1 18-6
Albany Huskies 4-2
Little Falls Flyers 4-2
Pierz Pioneers 2-4 17-12-1
Milaca Wolves 1-5 8-20
Zimmerman Thunder 0-6
FOLEY FALCONS
All Conference Performers:
Cyler Ruhoff 106 9th
Levi Jacobson 120 12th
Evan Miller 126 10th
Alex Jennissen 138 9th
Joey Thorsten 145 11th
Cole Rudnitski 160 10th
Logan Thorsten 152 12th
Andy Knutson 182 12th
Alex Vait 170 12th
Levi Henry 195 12th
Hunter Gorecki 220 12th
Elijah Novak 285 11th
At Large:
Michael Moulzolf 160 12th
ALBANY HUSKIES
All Conference Performers:
Jimmy Carlisle 113 9th
Payton Krumrei 145 11th
Tate Hoffarth 160 12th
Hunter Tate 170 11th
Honorable Mention:
Will Mergen 138 12th
Owen Carlson 120 9th
Declan Crumley 182 11th
Jacob Adrian 285 11th
CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE
Conference Standings: Overall
Willmar Cardinals 12-0 24-2
Bemidji Lumberjacks 11-1 30-3
Brainerd Warriors 11-2 22-11
Rocori Spartans 8-3 18-10
St.Cloud Tech Tigers 8-4 9-12
Sartell Sabres 5-8 9-17
Alexandria Cardinals 5-9 15-17
Sauk Rapids/R Storm 2-11 2-14
Fergus Falls Otters 0-14 3-27
ROCORI SPARTANS
All Conference Performers:
All Conference:
113 Jack Major 113 9th
138 Evan Moscho 138 9th
145 Carter Thelen 145 12th
152 Austin Moscho 152 11th
160 Luke Hemmesch 160 11th
182 Mason Orth 182 9th
Honorable Mention:
106 Davey Maldonado 106 8th
132 Aaron Baisley 132 8th
195 Ben Hansen 195 12th
220 Grady Minnerath 220 9th
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM
All Conference Performers:
Cole Ackerman 170 11th
Andrew Wollak 138 12th
Joey Hoeschen 220 12th
Vance Barz 106 9th
Alex Diederich 113 10th
Honorable Mention:
Brayden Ness 126 11th
ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS
All Conference Performers:
Jaxon Kenning (126) 9th
Tucker Hugg (220) 10th
SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES
All Conference Performers:
Spencer Johnson (120) 11th
Dutch Nordby (138) 11th
Dylan Enriquez (126) 11th
Ethan Torgrimson (220) 12th
Will Budge (170) 11th
Honorable Mention:
Ashton Lipinski (145) 11th