Hermantown Tops Cathedral At State Hockey Tourney

The Hermantown Hawks defeated the Cathedral Crusaders 6-2 in the boys hockey Class A State Tournament Semifinals at Xcel Energy Center Friday.

The Crusaders trailed 2-0 after one period. Hermantown’s Cole Antcliff scored his seventh goal of the year at 2:29, assisted by Aaron Pionk and Indio Dowd, followed by Blake Biondi’s 47th of the year at 2:29 to give the Hawks a two-goal edge.

Cathedral was 0-2 on the power play in the first period, while the Hawks failed to score in their only opportunity with an extra skater. A huge fracas at the end of the opening period resulted in a handful of penalties, 38 minutes total including CHS’ Ethan Cumming getting a double-minor and ten minute misconduct for roughing.

The Hawks got a power play to start the second period, but did not capitalize. However, the Hawks did make it a three-goal game with a Cayden Sunde goal at 7:04 when the senior forward flung a puck through the legs on a centering pass that ended up going between goalie Grant Martin’s legs.

The Crusaders began a comeback attempt when Nate Warner stuffed a rebound of a Jon Bell shot past Hawks goalie Jacob Backstrom to make the score 3-1. The goal was Warner’s 31st of the season and sixth of the postseason.

Shots on goal favored Hermantown 36-12 after two periods, but that number was a little misleading as Cathedral had a number of scoring chances that were either deflected wide or barely missed the net.

The Crusaders came out flying in the third period and made it a one-goal game with an Ethan Cumming power play goal at 6:41, his tenth tally of the season. Cathedral had a number of great chances over the period’s next four minutes, but it was the Hawks who would strike again at 10:54.

Hermantown would add two more goals before the end of the game, including one into the empty net. Final shots on goal favored Hermantown 47-23.

Cathedral will play against the loser of Warroad and Mahtomedi Saturday morning at 9 a.m.