Town Ball Weekly

cosmin4000

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings. Tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

ROGERS RED DEVILS 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Red Devils of the Sauk Valley South Division defeated the Stone Poneys of the Northern Division. The Poneys did hold the lead till the eighth inning with two outs, a couple of miscues and four hits led to four runs Red Devils. This is the Red Devils first Sauk Valley League game, as they were in the Central Ridge League, an all Class B league.

The Red Devils Luke Selken started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts. Lake Welle threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Red Devils were led by Jake Orwall on offense, he went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Kimbler went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Selken went 2 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Player/manager Bryan McCallum went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Ryan Davidson went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Luke Welle went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Calen Kirkland earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, both Eric Simon and Mitch Annis scored a run.

The Stone Poneys, lefty Sean Minder started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Hartung threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

The Springers of the Lakewood Class B league defeated the Muskies of the Sauk Valley Class C league in exhibition action. Both teams were missing some players in this mid-week match up, but it still was a well played ball game. The Springers collected ten hits and they got on the board early with one run in the first inning. That was good support for the Springers starting pitcher Sam Hanson. He threw three innings, he didn’t give up any hits, he issued three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw one inning of relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits and surrendered one run. Chris Butala threw five innings of relief to earn the save. He gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers were led by Alex Jungels, he went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Eric Loxtercamp went 2 for 4 for one RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Hansen went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Zach Femrite went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 2 for 4 and Drew VanLoy went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Brad Olson earned a walk.

The Muskies lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound; he threw six innings, he was the pitcher of record. Johnny scattered nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Lefty Grant Mackenthun threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies were led by Grant Mackenthun on offense, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1 for 3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Jace Otto went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1 for 4 and Dylan Notsch went 1 for 4. Adam Wenker went 1 for 4 and Travis Weaver was credited with a RBI.

MINNETONKA MILLERS 3 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

The Millers of the Riverview all Class A league defeated the Springers of the Lakewood Class B League in a tight ball game in exhibition action. The Millers Brandon Broxey started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Shane Benson threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Millers scored their runs in the fifth inning, with two hits, a sacrifice bunt turned into a single and other two were bloopers along with two walks gave them their three runs. Joe Shallenberger went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and a stolen base and Mike Davis had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Blaine Rutledge went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run and Steve Smith went 1 for 4. Ryan Poppitz earned a pair of walks and Drew Sannes earned two walks and he scored a run. Axel Twenge had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Kyle Hoffman had a sacrifice bunt.

The Springers collected eight hits, but they were unable to get any timely hits. Lefty Sam Hanson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts, was the pitcher of record. Sean Terres threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, he face three batters.

The Springers were led on offense by Drew Bulson, he went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Steil went 2 for 4 for their lone RBI. Joe Dempsey went 1 for 4 with a double and Jack Arnold went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Brian Hansen went 1 for 4, William Huls went 1 for 4 and Sam Hanson earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 8 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1 (7 Innings)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated the Lakers of the Central Valley League in exhibition action. The Royals collected eleven hits, including six doubles to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Mason Primus started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Dusty Adams threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Kyle Budde, he had a very good game as he went 3 for 5 with two doubles for three RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored one run. Connor Dols went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz went 1 for 5 with a double for three big RBI’s. Aaron Budde went 1 for 4 with a RBI and Ian Hoffarth went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Andy Hadley went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Dusty Adams went 1 for 1, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mason Primus went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Trent Gertken was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Chandler Bacon threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Kunkel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits and surrendered two runs. Alex Miller threw two innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers Justin Kunkel led them on offense, he went 2 for 3 with a double and Andy Linn was credited with a RBI. Max Fuchs went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Cole Denn went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Chandler Bacon went 1 for 2, Alex Miller earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Wieneke had a sacrifice bunt.

COKATO KERNELS 9 BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 2

The Kernels of the North Star League defeated the Yellowjackets of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The Kernels starting pitcher Tanner Terning threw two innings, he gave up three hits, surrendered one run and Tom Halonen threw two innings in relief, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Hendrickson threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Vinnie Pokornowski threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout to earn the win. Eric Pokornowski threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Kernels were led on offense by Luke Morris, he went 2 for 4 for three RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored one run. Billy Aho went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Hendrickson went 1 for 4 with a RBI. Tom Halonen went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Corbin went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Chad Koivisto went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Eric Pokornowski, Luke Nelson and Isaac Nelson all scored a run.

The Yellowjackets Taylor Giving started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, surrendered nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dallas Miller threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets, Brandon Holthaus led their offense, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Chance Halligan went 2 for 4. Dustin Wilcox went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Tony Rathmanner went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Luke Atwood earned a pair of walks, had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 13 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 6

The Bandits of the Sauk Valley League opened their season with a big win over the Saints of the North Star league in exhibition action. The Bandits did collect ten hits and sixteen walks created a great amount of support the Bandit pitchers. Mathew Moe started on the mound for the Bandits, he threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the win. Weston Schug threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Weston Schug, he went 3 for 5 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Matthew Moe went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dalton Fouquette went 1 for 5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matt Krenz went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Connor Rolf went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Cam Fischer went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kreeden Blomquist went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Dinius was credited for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ryan Hess earned a pair of walks and he scored one run.

The Saints Alex Terning started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Michael Leffler threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, he issued six walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Trent Thinesen surrendered four runs and issued four walks and John Hohenstein threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Saints collected fourteen hits, led by John Hohenstein went 3 for 5 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Brandel had a good game, he went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Trent Thinesen had a good game, he went 4 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Gus Flick went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Jordan Flick went 1 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s. Andy Haataja went 1 for 5 and he scored a run, Michael Leffler went 1 for 4 and Jeff Janckila earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 14 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 (7 Innings)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Rockies from the Central Valley League in exhibition action. Both teams were short multiple players for this mid-week game. The Stone Poneys collected sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. This gave the Stone Poneys pitchers a great deal of support. Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Player/manager Jeff Amann threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies Chris Sundmark started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. The Rockies were led by Patrick Hemingson on offense, he went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s and David Jonas had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brandon Gill and Mike Holbrook both went 2 for 4 and Austin Dufner went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Neu earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Aller earned three walks. David Holbrook and Jake Brinker both earned walks.

AUGUST GUSSIES 6 ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 (7 Innings Darkness)

The Gussies of the Central Valley League defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The was called because of darkness for the second time in a couple of weeks. The Gussies collected eight hits, including a pair of doubles to give Dan Swan good support. Dan threw seven innings, he scattered nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies veteran catcher was one the of offensive leaders; Adam Gwost went 1 for 3 with a double for two big RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Aaron Fruth went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and Mitchell Gwost went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored one run. Zach Laudenbach went 2 for 3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Dan Swan went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Marcus Lommel earned a walk, one stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Laudenbach was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Eric Primus earned a walk.

The Joes Alex Kendall started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes catcher Ben Alvord had a good game, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s and Brandon Bloch went 2 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran shortstop Craig Hern went 1 for 4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 2 for 3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Peyton Joos went 1 for 3 for a RBI, Peter Nelson went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Nick Gill went 1 for 4.

LEAGUE STANDINGS

STEARNS COUNTY

NORTH DIVISION

Elrosa Saints 3-0

Spring Hill Chargers 2-1

Meire Grove Grovers 1-1

New Munich Silverstreaks 0-3

Greenwald Cubs 0-2

SOUTH DIVISION

Farming Flames 2-0

Lake Henry Lakers 2-1

Richmond Royals 2-1

St. Martin Martins 1-1

Roscoe Rangers 0-3

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Avon Lakers 2-0

Opole Bears 2-1

Freeport Black Sox 1-0

St. Stephen Steves 1-2

St. Wendel Saints 0-2

UPCOMING GAMES

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday May 24 th

Luxemburg Brewers @ Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

Saturday May 25 th

St. Augusta Gussies @ Pearl Lake Lakers (1:00)

Sunday May 26 (2:00)

Luxemburg Brewers @ Waktins Clippers

Cold Spring Lakers @ Pearl Lake Lakers

St. Augusta Gussies @ St. Nicholas Nicks

Monday May 27 th

Eden Valley Hawks @ Kimball Express

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday May 22 nd

Rogers Red Devils @ Big Lake Yellowjackets (7:30)

Friday May 24 th

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday May 24 th

Elrosa Saints @ St. Martin Martins (8:15)

Saturday May 25 th (1:30)

Lake Henry Lakers @ Elrosa Saints

Farming Flames @ Meire Grove Grovers

St. Martin Martins @ Spring Hill Chargers

Roscoe Rangers @ Greenwald Cubs

Richmond Royals @ New Munich Silverstreaks

Sunday May 26 th (1:30)

Spring Hill Chargers @ Farming Flames

Greenwald Cubs @ Lake Henry Lakers

Meire Grove Grovers @ Richmond Royals

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Roscoe Rangers

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Sunday May 26 th

Freeport Black Sox @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ St. Mathias (1:30)

Monday May 27 th

Avon Lakers @ Opole Bears (1:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday May 22 nd

St. Joseph Saints @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

St. Augusta Gussies @ St. Cloud Beaudreaus (7:00)

Clearwater @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Princeton Panthers (7:30)

Friday May 24 th

Brainerd Bees @ Monticello Polecats

Roger Mischke

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer (26 Years)

Class A State Ratings Editor (20 Years)

USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor (12 Years)

1390 Granite City Sports College/Amateur/Legion Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer (6 Years)

email: matrat@midco.net