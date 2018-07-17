Town Ball Scores And Recaps

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Special Note: League Playoffs are underway in the Victory League South, First two rounds in Central Valley. Stearns County will play or Number four seed on Sunday July 29th; two fives play and the winner plays the lowest number four for a berth to the region. Sauk Valley League Playoffs start this weekend; first day is single elimination and then double.

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE (REGIONAL GAMES)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0 (7/15/2018)

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League and Region 2B rivals the Cyclones in a great pitching dual. Great defense was played by both teams. The Springers veteran right hander, Drew VanLoy started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Springers had three hits, with Brad Olson’s lead off double and a pair of ground balls to score him in the first inning. That was the only runner to score in this very intensely played game. Brad Olson went 1-for-2 with his double and he scored a run. Garrett Fuchs had a ground ball to the right side to advance Brad and Joe Dempsey was credited with the RBI with hit a ground ball to the shortstop. Zach Femrite went 1-for-2 and Jeron Terres went 1-for-2.

The Cyclones, Jason Hoppe, started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, issued no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jason Hoppe went 2-for-3 and Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-2 and earned a walk. David Kroger went 1-for-3, Mitch Loegering went 1-for-3 and Luis Massa was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 MOORHEAD BREWERS 2 (7/14/2018)

The Springers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Brewers, backed by very timely hitting and a good pitching performance. The Springer veteran right hander, Zach Femrite, started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He scattered five hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew VanLoy had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Hinkemyer had a good game at shortstop and at the plate, he went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 with a big double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Jeron Terres went 1-for-3. Joe Dempsey was credited with a RBI, Zach Femrite earned a walk and he scored a run and Garrett Fuchs earned a walk.

The Brewers, Tanner Dahl started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Derek Dormanen went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Mike Peschel went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Chris Clemensen went 1-for-3 with a home run, Joe Hallock went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 5 (7/14/2018)

The Cyclones defeated their Lakewood League and Region 2B rivals with a come back effort for three big runs in the top of the 7 th inning by the Cyclones. Very timely hitting and good pitching performances were the keys. The veteran right hander, Andy Thayer started on the mound, he threw six innings, he scattered ten hits, gave up five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Right hander, Kyle Boser threw the final inning in relief to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout. Veteran Scott Lochner went 2-for-3 with a huge double in the 7 th inning for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-3 with big triple in the 7 th for a RBI, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Bjork went 1-for-1 with a big pinch hit double for two big RBIs in the 7 th inning. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit, leadoff single in the 7 th and he scored. Luis Massa went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Paul Schlangen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and a stolen base and Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, his single was also in the 7 th inning. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4, Matt Johnson earned a walk and Kyle Boser earned two walks and he made two outstanding catches in left field to likely have robbed two doubles.

The Saints, Nick Maiers threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tommy Auger threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Schneider went 3-for-4 with three doubles for a RBI and Wil Spaniol went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Chad Hockemeyer went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Schramel went 1-for-4. Nick Hengel went 1-for-4 and Tommy Auger earned a walk and a stolen base. Mike Reilly scored a run, Andy Auger had a sacrifice bunt and Dan Kronenberg scored a run.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 5 MOORHEAD BREWERS 2 (7/15/2018)

The Saints defeated their Region 2B rivals the Brewers, where the Saints had some timely hitting and solid pitching performances. Veteran Chris Koenig started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Jeff Fasching threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Kotschevar went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and he earned a walk and Chad Hockemeyer went 1-for-3 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Auger went 3-for-3 with a double, stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Schramel went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Steve Neutzling went 1-for-4. Nick Maiers earned a walk and he scored a run and Mike Reilly had a stolen base.

The Brewers, David Ernst started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jason Beilke threw 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one run. Ryan Olson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Mike Peschel went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Derek Dormanen went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Tanner Adam went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Denver Blinn went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Joe Hallock went 2-for-4 with a double. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4, Chris Clemenson went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Matt Oye had a stolen base.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 12 BRAINERD BEES 0 (7/14/2018)

The Cyclones defeated their Lakewood League and Region 2B rivals, backed by twelve hits and good pitching performances. The Cyclones, right hander, Nate Friehammer started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Loegering threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Luis Massa went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two big RBIs and he scored three runs. Tyler Bjork went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Logan Siemers went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Wippler went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Meyer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a sacrifice fly. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Paul Schlangen went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Scott Lochner earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Bees, Joel Martin started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Peterson threw one inning of relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and seven runs. Danny Deis went 2-for-3, Kevin Peterson went 1-for-2 and Blake Peterson went 1-for-2.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 9 BRAINERD BEES 3 (7/14/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rival the Bees, backed by seventeen hits and a good pitching performance. The Brewers, Kyle Kingsley started on the mound, he threw a complete game, to earn the win. He scattered five hits, three runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jeremy Peschel went 3-for-4 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Blinn went 3-for-5 with a RBI and a stolen base. Joel Hallock went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Derek Dormanen went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Chris Clemenson went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Mike Peschel went 2-for-3, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tanner Adam went 2-for-5 and Ryan Olson scored a run.

The Bees, Brain Voigt started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up seventeen hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joel Martin went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Bryan Flanangan went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyler Lenz went 2-for-3, Danny Deis went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tim Martin scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 (10 In) (7/11/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central League rivals the Express in a very good pitching matchup. The game was scoreless till the fourth inning, when both team put up runs. It stayed tied till the top of the 10 th inning, when the Rockies put up three runs. The Express answered with two runs, but they left the tying and winning runs stranded. The Express was the home team in this make up game. The Rockies lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He scattered six hits, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Andrew Allar threw threw innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, surrendered two runs, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. David Jonas went 1-for-5 with a RBI, as he drove in their first run in the fourth inning. Kevin Wenner went 2-for-5 with a big triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. His triple was in the top of the tenth inning. Jordan Neu went 1-for-5 with a RBI and two stolen bases, he hit drove in Wenner. Brandon Gill went 2-for-4 and he scored, as he led off the tenth inning and he scored. Andrew Allar went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, also in the tenth inning. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-4 and Austin Mehr scored a run, as a pinch runner in the tenth.

The Express’s, Ben Johnson, started on the mound, he threw nine innings. He scattered five hits, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jordan Joseph, threw the final inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Beyer went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Jordan Joseph went 1-or-5 with a RBI. Brian Marquardt went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Dingmann went 2-for-4. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Joey VonWahlde earned a walk and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 13 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3 (7/15/2018)

The Rockies with two big Central Valley wins this week including over their rivals the Lakers, have won their South Division of the Central Valley League. Fourteen hits and good pitching performances were the keys for the big win over the Lakers. Calvin Kalthoff started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he surrendered three runs. Eli Emerson threw four innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he issued one walk. David Jonas had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Kevin Wenner went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Marshal Wirtzfeld went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Neu went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt for one RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Andrew Allar went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored three runs, Jake Hennen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Skluzacek earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Lakers, Mitch Ergen, started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Wieneke threw two innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he issued four walks. Chandler Bacon threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Chris Wieneke went 2-for-3 and Justin Kunkel went 1-for-3. Mitch Ergen went 1-for-3 and Tim Voigt earned a pair of walks.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 (7/15/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by fifteen hits and good pitching performances. The Brewers, right hander, Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered four hits, issued five walks, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Austin Klaverkamp threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Chase Aleshire had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four big RBIs. Luke Harren went 3-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored three runs. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Derrick Orth went 2-for-3 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Casey Underwood went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Sam Iten went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-2 he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Rhett Fruth was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Skaja scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein scored a run.

The Gussies, Dusty Schultzetenburg started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dan Swan threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Adam Gwost went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Mitchell Gwost went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-2 and Nate Gwost went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Laudenbach was credited with two RBIs and he earned a walk and Michael Laudenbach earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Grafft earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Skaja scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1 (7/15/2018)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks and they clinched the Division championship with their win. The Clippers, Dustin Kramer started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran lefty Danny Berg threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit. Tyler Hebrink had a good day, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three big RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dan Berg went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Reese Jansen went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored on run and Carter Geislinger earned three walks and he scored two runs. Heath Kramer earned a walk and he scored a run and Branden Ashton earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Nicks, Dan Hanson, started on the mound, he threw two innings, he recorded one strikeout. Derek Kuechle threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. John Hofer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Jeff Lutgen threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and gave up a hit. Alex Foehrenbacher gave up three hits, issued three walks and he gave up six runs. Kevin Drontle threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two runs. Tanner Anderson threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run and two walks. Dylan Rausch went 1-for-2 with a RBI and Alex Foehrenbacher went 2-for-3. Jon Hofer went 1-for-2 and Matt Schindler went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Travis Hansen went 1-for-2 and Andrew Bautch went 1-for-4. Grant Mrozek went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Ben Nelson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Derrick Kuechle went 1-for-2, Robert Lutgen earned a walk and a stolen base and Colt Frerich earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 12 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0 (7/15/2018)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by eleven hits and good pitching. A combined no-hitter by three of the Express pitchers. The Express’s Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He issued three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw one inning in relief and Matt Dingmann closed it out with one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four big RBIs. Brain Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a three run home run and Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Dingmann went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Joey Von Wahlde went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-1, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer, went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Winter went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zack Sufka earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Ben Theisen had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Hawks, Austin Berg started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued six walks, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Holthaus threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Berg earned two walks, Alex Geislinger earned a walk and Matt Unterberger earned a walk.

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 14 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4 (7/14/2018)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by twenty hits and a good pitching performance. The Gussies, Travis Laudenbach, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Richardson had a big game, he went 4-for-5 with three doubles for four big RBIs and he scored two runs. Adam Gwost had a good day, he went 3-for-4 with a two run home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Gwost had a very good day, he went 5-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Skaja went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two run. Marcus Lommel went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Michael Laudenbach went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Erick Primus went 1-for-5 and Zach Laudenbach scored a run.

The Lakers, Alex Miller, started on the mound he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up twenty hits, issued three walks, fourteen runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Fuchs went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Colton Fruth went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Derrick Garding went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Chadd Kunkel was credited with a RBI and Mitch Kunkel was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Wieneke scored a run, Mitch Ergen scored a run and Justin Kunkel was hit by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2 (7/13/2018)

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by a good pitching performance. The Hawks, Tanner Olean, started on the mound, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, gave up two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Berg went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Steve Pennertz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-4 and Austin Schlangen went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matt Pennertz went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Cain Renner earned a pair of walks and Connor Holthaus scored a run.

The Express’s, Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, gave up three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-4 and Adam Beyer went 1-for-4. Troy Filzen went 1-for-4 and Joey Von Wahlde went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Zach Sufka earned a walk, Kyle Winter earned a walk and Matt Dingmann had a sacrifice bunt.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0 (7/14/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by nine hits and a good pitching performance. The Muskies, Lefty Johnny Schumer, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jace Otto had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Adam Wenker went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 and Ryan Kramer scored a run.

The Joes, Jack Atkinson started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs. Joey Atkinson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Overboe went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Jack Atkinson went 2-for-4. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 and Caz Novak went 1-for-4. Ben Alvord earned a walk and Peter Nelson had a sacrifice bunt.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1 (7/15/2018)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits and good pithing performances. The Lumberjacks, Hunter Hamers started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Brosh went 2-for-4 with a double for three big RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Mike Hamers went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Chris Plante went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Eon VonWald went 1-for-5 and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-5. Mike Beier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Mike Plante was credited with a RBI and Drew Beier scored a run.

The Lakers, Mike Smith, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Cory Schmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Prill went 3-for-4 with a double and Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-4 with a double. Matt Korte went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-4. Ben Anderson was credited with a RBI and Cory Schmidt earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 4 (7/13/2018)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by good pitching performances. The Lumberjacks veteran right hander, player/manager Mike Beier, started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Kipka threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Tanner Brosh went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Ean VonWald went 1-for-4, Evan Warnert went 1-for-3 and Mike Beier went 1-for-4.

The Villains, Kyle Hayden started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits and six runs. Player/manager Mike Krempa went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jim Althoff went 2-for-3 with a walk, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Keith Bistodeau went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Mason Chartier went 1-for-4. Mitch Bougerie went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Kyle Hayden went 1-for-3 and he had a sacrifice fly and Dan Brandt went 1-for-3.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 12 BECKER BANDITS 1 (7/11/2018)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by fifteen hits, including three extra base hits. The Stone Poneys, right hander, Alex Kreiling started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Rudy Sauerer had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. William Kranz went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Hopper went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-1 with a home run and he earned a pair of walks. Player/manager, Jeff Amann went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cooper Lynch went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Andy Knudson went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Dallas Haugen went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Charlie Oltz went 1-for-1 and Brandon Reinking was credited with a RBI.

The Bandits, Cole Hansen, started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Connor Rolf went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Ryan Sommerdorf went 2-for-3 and Matt Krenz earned a walk for the Bandits.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 17 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5 (7/14/2018)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits and very good pitching performances. The Stone Poneys, Player/manager, Jeff Amann started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered eights hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Charlie Oltz threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Rudy Sauerer went 2-for-6 with a double for six RBIs and he scored two runs. Brandon Reinking went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. William Kranz went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Charlie Oltz went 2-for-3 with a double for one RBI, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Matt Maurer went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andy Knudsen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Dallas Haugen went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Ethan Hopper went 1-for-6 and he scored two runs.

The Lakers, Richard Thompson, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued seven walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, seven runs and he issued three walks. Jake Samuelson went 2-for-3 with a two run home run, he earned one walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Prill went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Matt Korte went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and a stolen base and Cole Gueingsman went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 4 BECKER BANDITS 3 (7/15/2018)

The Villains defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by a good pitching performance. Jim Althoff started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Kyle Hayden threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save. Jim Althoff went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Bougerie went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Kyle Hayden went 2-for-5. Jackson Larson went 2-for-4 and Andrew Kramer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. A. J. Hugg earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Tyler Malerich went 1-for-1 and Jack Deanne scored a run.

No information was received on the Bandits for this game.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 11 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 10 (7/15/2018)

The Villains defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys in a slugfest. The Villians Kyle Haden threw a complete game of ten innings to earn the win. The Villains collected sixteen hits, led by four with multi-hit games. Player/manager, Mike Krempa went 4-for-6 with two doubles for four big RBIs and he scored one run. Keith Bistodeau went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Hayden went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Mitch Bougerie went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Chartier went 1-for-6 with a RBI and he scored a run. Jim Althoff went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Kramer went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys, Jeff Maurer started on the mound, he threw six innings. He gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Kreiling threw 2 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Light threw one inning in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Stone Poneys collected thirteen hits, with three players having multi-hit games. Andy Knudson went 4-for-5 with a RBI, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Shawn Lindsay went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Player/manager, Jeff Amann went 2-for-5 and scored a run and Jacob LIght went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Charlie Oltz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Dallas Haugan was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had one stolen base and he scored a run and William Kranz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 7 (7/13/2018)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Martins in a big of a slugfest. The Royals out hit the Martins fifteen to nine hits, including two home runs and four doubles. The Royals, Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. D. J. Schleicher threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Blaine Athmann threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Bauer closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded a strikeout. Mason Primus went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dan Hansen went 1-or-6 with a two run home run and Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Trent Gertken went 1-for-5 with a three run home run and Cole Schmitz went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Adam Backes went 3-for-5 with a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Andy Hadley went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Alex Budde went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Connor Dols went 1-for-3, he earned walk and he scored a run.

The Martins, Ben Schroeder started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Scott Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Scott Schlangen went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nathan Schlangen went 2-or-4, with a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Schlangen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matthew Schlangen earned a walk. Chas Hennen was it by a pitch, Ben Schroeder earned a walk and Derek Stroeing earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 2 FARMING FLAMES 1 (7/13/2018)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals the Flames in a good pitching dual. The Saints, veteran right hander, Aaron Vogt threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a stolen base. Jackson Peter went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brandon Roelke went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, James Kuefler was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Austin Imdieke earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Ethan Vogt earned a walk.

The Flames, lefty, Brad Mergen started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, issued four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a double and Kyle Zierden went 1-for-4. Cody Fourre went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Brad Mergen was credited a RBI. Mitch Thelen went 1-for-4 and Craig Klein went 1-for-4.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 8 ROSCOE RANGERS 3 (7/15/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by eight hits and good pitching performances. The Lakers, Grant Ludwig, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, issued six walks, gave up three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Aaron Savelkoul threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Quade went 4-for-5 with a double for two big RBIs and he scored a run. Aaron Savelkoul went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Jason Kampsen went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Josh Kampsen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run, Adam Jaeger earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig earned a walk.

The Rangers, Jordan Roos, started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Josh Mackendanz threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Devon Savage went 2-for-5 and Russel Leyendecker went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run. Brent Heinen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-5. R. J. Leyendecker went 1-for-3, Grant Thompson earned a pair of walks, Brandon Schleper earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordon Roos earned a walk and he scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 9 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1 (7/15)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed by eleven hits and good pitching performances. The Silverstreaks, Nick Stangler, started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ty Reller threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Stangler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Will Funk went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Logan Funk went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he scored two runs and Joe Stangler went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Jacob Hinnekamp went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Rademacher went 2-for-2 for a RBI. Chad Funk went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Peyton Rademacher went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Ty Reller scored a run and Devin Gertken scored a run.

The Chargers, Jordan Welle, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schoenberg threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit, three walks and two runs. Eric Terres threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, one walk, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Anthony Reverman went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Nathan Terres went 2-for-4. Eric Schoenberg went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Jamie Terres went 1-for-4.

MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 4 GREENWALD CUBS 2 (7/15/2018)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed a good pitching performance. Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jaron Klaphake went 4-for-4 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Welle went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Tyler Moscho went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Drake Meyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Andrew Welle was it by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cubs, Tyler Braegelmann started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Ryan Kramer went 1-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Peter Lucken went 3-for-4 and Brandon Worms went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base. Tyler Braegelmann went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Doug Imdieke went 1-for-1.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH PLAYOFFS

AVON LAKERS 12 OPOLE BEARS 1 (7/14/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by twelve hits and a trio of Lakers arms with good pitching performances. Matt Pichelmann, started on the mound, he threw four innings, to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jon Bauer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Shane Olmscheid threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Caleb Curry went 2-or-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Becker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Cody Stitch went 1-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Riley Voit went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Matt Meyer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-1, he earned four walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Matt Pichelmann went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Reed Voit earned a walk. Will Kleinschmitt earned a walk and Zach Tomsche was hit by a pitch.

The Bears, Austin Gerads, started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Niemeyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. David Bialka threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk. John Pilarski went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Austin Lange went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-4, Derek Thielen went 1-for-1, one walk, one stolen base and he scored a run and Blake Niemeyer was hit by a pitch.

STEPHEN STEVES 7 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 (7/14/2018)

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Black Sox, backed by eleven hits. The Steves, Blake Guggenberger started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up eight hits, issued six walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. T. J. Bevens went 2-for-2 with a home run for three big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-1 with a RBI, had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Omann went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-5 with a double and a RBI and he scored a run. Rick Henrickson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Bierscheid went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, had a sacrifice bunt and he had a stolen base. Ben Omann went 1-for-5, Austin Guggenberger earned a walk and Nick Krippner had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Black Sox’s, T. J. Frericks started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Edwin Zambrana threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Stalboeger threw the final inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Troy Frieler went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and he earned a walk. Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Brandon Sawyer went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Jake Braegelman went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Bryan Benson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Ike Sawyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Nate Mettenburg earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

AVON LAKERS 9 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0 (7/15/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Steves, backed by nine hits and an outstanding pitching performance. The veteran right hander Kyle Collins started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Riley Voit went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Taylor Holthaus went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Pichelmann went 1-for-3. Matt Meyer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Will Kleinschmidt earned a walk and he scored a run and Shane Olmsheid was hit by a pitch.

The Steve’s Andy Stolt started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs and two walks. Alan Justin threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-3 with a double and Zach Oman went 1-for-3 with a double. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-4 and Nick Krippner went 1-for-4. Ben Bierscheid went 1-for-4 and Brandon Waldvogel was it by a pitch.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5 OPOLE BEARS 0 (7/15/2018)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by a very good pitching performance. The Blacks Sox’s, Mitch Reller, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Bryan Benson went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jake Braegelman went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Sawyer went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Bears, Isaiah Folsom started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Derek Thielen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zack Bialka went 1-for-3 and David Bialka went 1-for-3.

EXHIBITION GAMES

NICK BELL CLASSIC

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 17 MINNEAPOLIS COBRAS 10

The Springers of the Lakewood Lake defeated their rivals from the Park National League, the Cobras. The Springers out hit the Cobras nineteen to fifteen, The Cobras did take an early lead, but the Springers responded with three runs themselves in the first inning. The Springers, Chris Butala started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits and six runs. Justin Thompson threw three six innings of relief to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. The Springers had players with multi-hit games. Jordan Barth went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Garrett Fuchs went 4-for-5 with a triple for three big RBIs and he scored three runs. Eric Loxtercamp went 3-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and he scored two runs. Zach Femrite went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk two stolen bases and he scored one run. Alex Jungels went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Brian Hansen went 1-for-3 and he earned walk. Jack Arnold went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Nick Penick went 1-for-1 with a RBI and Austin Nicolas went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. B. J. Huls had a sacrifice fly or a RBI and Nate Hinkemeyer went 1-for-2. Brad Olson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Jeron Terres earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Hinkemeyer earned a walk.

The Cobras, Matt Germar started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Code threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and five runs. Louie Gerzin threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout. J. E. Urseth threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. Nate Luter threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Sean Borman went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Sam Bunnutt went 3-for-5 with a home run and he scored three runs. Gabe MacDonald went 1-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jeff Miller went 4-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Mitch Waletzki went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Nate Lutmer went 1-for-5, Mike Lenertz went 1-for-5 and Mason Reinhart was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 16 NL-SPICER TWINS 4 (7/11/2018)

The Springers defeated their foe from the County Line, the Twins in exhibition action that took place in Spicer. The Springers collected twenty-five hits, to back to up good pitching performances. Young right hander, Joey Stock, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Young St. Cloud Tech graduate, Austin Nikolas threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. The college freshmen, Nick Penick threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. The Springers had eight players with multi-hit games, this included ten doubles and one home run. Brian Hansen had a big game, he went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double for two big RBIs. Eric Loxtercamp had a good game, he went 4-for-6 with three doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Thompson went 3-for-5 with a double for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Jungels, the Springers left fielder, went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. The Springers shortstop, Jordan Barth went 4-for-6 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. The Springers catcher, Drew Bulson, went 3-for-6 with a double and William Huls went 1-for-5 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Twins, Grant Bangen started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up eighteen hits, issued three walks, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dalton Rambow threw one inning in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs and four walks. Josh Soine went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Jake Rambow went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he scored a run and Patrick Courtney was credited with a RBI. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-2 and he scored. Austen Hadley went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Wyatt White went 1-for-5 and Mike Danielson scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 ISANTI REDBIRDS 0 (7/13/2018)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their rival from the Minney East League the Redbirds. The Muskies got very good pitching performances by a pair of right handers. Adam Wenker, started on the mound, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jonah Nebosis threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts. Tim Burns went 2-for-4 with home run and a double for a RBI. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 with a RBI and a stolen base. Jace Otto went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and John Schumer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brain Schellinger was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jake Sweeter and Cody Partch each earned walks.

The Redbirds, Luke Johnson, started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up a hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brent Tholen threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Joe Tuholsky went 2-for-4 with a double and Tristen Zimprich went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Trevor Weidt earned a walk.

MINNEAPOLIS COBRAS 4 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 3 (7/14/2018)

The Cobras of the First Bank National League defeated the Saints of the Lakewood League in walk off fashion. Ben Resnick started on the mound for the Cobras, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ryan Nelson threw 2/3 of an inning and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the win. Jeff Miller went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Mason Reinhart went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gabe MacDonald went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Jack Hemseth went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Bunnett went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Louie Gerzin was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Mitch Waletzki earned a pair of walks.

The Saints, Andy Auger started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Kronenberg threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Reilly went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jason Kotschevar went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Nick Hengel went 1-for-3. Tommy Auger went 1-for-3 and Chad Hockemeyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Nick Maiers scored a run and Doug Keller earned a walk.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 2 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1 (7/11/2018)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley league, in exhibition action that took place at Dick Putz Field. The Saints Will Spaniol started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Jeff Fasching threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, to earn the save. He gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Schnieder went 1-for-4 with a home run and Jack Schramel went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Brian Minks went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Steve Neutzling went 1-for-4. Tom Auger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Dominic Austing went 1-for-2. Nick Hengel went 1-for-2 and Nick Maiers was hit by a pitch.

The Joes’s, Nathan Mohs, started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Alvord went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk. Tanner Aleshire went 3-for-4, Peter Nelson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Jack Atkinson went 1-for-4.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 1 (7/11/2018)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated their Stearns County League foe the Royals. This exhibition action took place in Luxemburg, it was a seven inning game. The Brewers collected twelve hits, including five home runs and a double. Their young lefty, J. T. Harren started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Logan Aleshire had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for four RBIs. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs. Lefty Derek Orth went 2-for-3 with a home run and Sam Iten went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Fruth went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Rhett Fruth went 1-for-3. Casey Underwood went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, John Fish went 1-for-3 and J. T. Harren earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Royals, lefty Luke Jokela started on the mound, he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Mason Primus threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Mason Primus, Andy Hadley and D. J. Schleicher all went 1-for-3. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Connor Dols had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Phil Niemela went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Dylan Jude went 1-for-2.

BRAINERD BEES 6 MINNEAPOLIS COBRAS 5 (7/15/2018)

The Bees of the Lakewood League defeated the Cobras of the First National Bank League. The Bees fell behind 5-0 after the first inning, they shut down the Cobras and they scored one in the third and then four more in the seventh inning. They went nine innings in the scheduled seven inning game. Bryce Flanagan started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks and he gave up five runs. Blake Peterson earned the win with three innings of relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Danny Dies went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Voigt went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Rod Schaefer went 2-for-5. Blake Peterson went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Joel Martin went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk. Tyler Lenz went 1-for-4, Dylan Schaefer and Max Onyx both scored runs.

The Cobras, J. E. Urseth started on the mound for the Cobras, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, gave up five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Louie Gerzin threw two innings in relief, he gave up two walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Gabe McDonald went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Mitch Waletzki went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Mason Reinhart went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Hemseth went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dan Keller went 2-for-5 with a triple, Jeff Miller went 1-for-4 with two walks and he scored a run and Sam Bunnett score a run.