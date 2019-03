The Gopher men's basketball team lost 68-64 at Williams Arena Wednesday night. Minnesota trailed by 7 at halftime but cut the lead to 2 with just seconds remaining. Sophomore Nate Mason led the Gophers with 15 points, Dupree McBrayer added 13 points and Jordan Murphy chipped in 12.

Minnesota is 0-9 in the Big Ten and 6-15 overall. The Gophers will play at Indiana Saturday at 1:15, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 12:45.